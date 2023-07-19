TDP condemns filing of cases against victims

The TDP on Wednesday strongly condemned the filing of attempt to murder cases against the victims in the recent Narasaraopet incident, letting off the local MLA, who attacked them.

“It is really atrocious and anti-democratic foisting of cases against the victims, leaving the MLA who actually attacked them,” president of the State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, said in a press note here. Expressing concern that Narasaraopet, which is known for development, has been turned into a platform for atrocities, Atchen Naidu asked in the press note as to why no action as been initiated yet against YSRCP MLA, Gopireddy Srinivasulu Reddy, who actually is responsible for the violence and destructions let out at an otherwise peaceful town like Nrasaraopet.

Instead, false cases are foisted against the victims, Dr Arvind Babu, and other TDP activists, the TDP State unit president said and felt that this is a classic example of the ruling party’s destructive politics. Does the Director General of Police (DGP) feel that the victims are the accused, he asked and regretted that the ruling YSRCP leaders are totally misusing the entire police department.

Why the police officials are hesitating to take action against the MLA, Atchen Naidu questioned and felt that the Narasaraopet incident reflects the total failure of law and order situation in the State. It is a fact that the local MLA, along with hundreds of rowdies, descended on the houses of the TDP activists creating terror, Atchen Naidu said and expressed surprise that the police officials are not in a position to assess who attacked whom.

It is really shameful that the police officials are blindly following the instructions of the ruling party leaders which is nothing but ridiculing the Constitutional provisions, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu said and demanded immediate action against the real culprits.