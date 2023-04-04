TDP demands CBI probe into silica mining

Former minister and TDP politburo member, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation into illegal silica mining in the State.

Talking to media persons at the TDP headquarters, Chandramohan Reddy termed the silica mining as another Obulapuram scam. ”On the lines of Obulapuram scam, for silica mining too permissions are being granted somewhere and the actual mining is at some other place,” Somireddy stated.

The former minister demanded Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman, to immediately order for a CBI probe into this large-scale illegal silica mining. Chandramohan Reddy felt that at least Rs 3,000 cr worth of material has been looted in the past three years.

Along with the CBI probe, the TDP politburo member also wanted the interference of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), GST, NGT and other agencies into this large scale scam. The mining is being done even in the coastal corridor lands, industrial lands, assigned lands and APIIC lands besides other areas, he said, adding that silica is being bought at Rs 100 per tonne and is being sold at Rs 1485.

After getting it cleaned in the washing plants and is being sold at Rs 4,000 per ton, Somireddy observed. The GST, however, is being paid at the rate of Rs 700 per tonne, he added. In the money looted this, at least Rs 28 cr is being diverted to Hyderabad every month while a few crores are being paid to a senior leader from Visakhapatnam, the former minister maintained.

Stating that only 78 persons have lease agreements for 3,000 acres in Nellore district for this rate mineral, Chandramohan Reddy said that false cases are being foisted against those who are not willing to lease out their lands for mining. Why the Union Finance Minister, who takes to task petty traders for not paying GST, is keeping mum on this, he asked.

Somireddy also wanted the National Green Tribunal too to respond as illegal mining is taking place along the seacoast also much against the norms. A letter is being sent to the Union Finance Minister along with evidence, he added.