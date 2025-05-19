x
Home > Politics

TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa

Published on May 19, 2025 by nymisha

TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa

The ministerial committee overseeing the Telugu Desam Party’s upcoming Mahanadu has resolved to make the three-day convention in Kadapa an unprecedented event. Set for the 27th, 28th, and 29th of this month, party leaders are preparing for a massive gathering of five lakh attendees, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expected to announce a major project for Rayalaseema region.

Preparations are advancing rapidly for the convention, with officials designating 125 acres at Pabbapuram on the outskirts of Kadapa for the public meeting. The ministerial committee, after a three-hour deliberation, formed 13 specialized committees to handle various aspects of the event, with all arrangements to be completed within a week.

TDP State President Palla Srinivas announced that 20,000 to 30,000 representatives will attend the delegates’ meeting on the 27th and 28th. “Everyone’s opinion is that to should organize Mahanadu in Kadapa in a ‘never before, never after’ manner,” he stated, addressing initial doubts about accommodating such large crowds in Kadapa’s summer heat.

The party will give ordinary workers the opportunity to speak during the first two days of the delegates’ meeting. Ministers emphasized that the 44th Mahanadu in Kadapa will stand apart from all 43 previous conventions in the party’s history.

“From accommodations to the venue, everything has fallen into place wonderfully with the cooperation of undivided Kadapa district leaders and local people,” Srinivas noted. The party is making special efforts to ensure no inconvenience to the delegates, workers, or attendees.

Ministers revealed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will announce a significant project for the Rayalaseema region during the convention. The party expects around three lakh people from Rayalaseema alone, with constituency-wise responsibilities being assigned to MLAs and key leaders to ensure maximum participation.

“No other party conducts cadre meetings and delegate sessions on this scale,” Srinivas remarked, promising that this Mahanadu will be completed within the timeframe set by the national leadership while surpassing all previous conventions in grandeur and organization.

