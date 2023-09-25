TDP is a family and cadre our children, says Bhuvaneswari

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday termed the party as a family and the cadre as their children.

“TDP means a family and the whole cadre are the children of this family,” Bhuvaneswari told media persons after meeting her husband, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, through mulaqat at the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Expressing serious concern over the lathicharges on TDP activists as they want to see to it that the party flag gets elevated, Bhuvaneswari said that the way the women, who are taking part in the protest programmes, are being treated by this Government reflects what kind of leadership the State has.

Finding fault with the State Government for adopting suppressive methods not allowing even the protest programmes to condemn the illegal arrest of Chandrababu, she regretted that the party activists are facing false cases and are being sent to jail. The State police are not considering even women and all these developments reflect what kind of leadership the State has now, Mrs Bhuvaneswari remarked.

All the party activists are backbone to the TDP and without them the party never exists, she stated. Bhuvaneswari thanked all those who are continuing their fight to stand by the TDP and its leadership. The State Government which has sent Chandrababu, who is a former chief minister, to jail in a false case did not provide a table for him to take his meals, she said. The table was provided only after the advocate made an appeal, she stated.

Expressing serious concern that efforts are being made to subject Chandrababu to mental agony, Bhuvaneswari felt that such cheap tactics never move him. Bhuvaneswari said that Chandrababu is mentally strong and has a lot of self-confidence.