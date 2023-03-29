TDP is committed for Brahmin welfare, says Lokesh

The TDP is committed for the welfare of the Brahmin community and soon after the party comes back to power all the welfare schemes for Brahmins that are discontinued now will be revived, said party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Representatives of the Rashtriya Brahmana Sanghatana met Lokesh at the Nallagondrayanapalli campsite and made a representation to him seeking revival of all the schemes for Brahmins as many of the schemes launched by the earlier TDP government are no longer in force. They also wanted one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly seats to be allotted to Brahmins in the State.

Stating that it is the Chandrababu Naidu government that identified poverty in Brahmins and formed the Brahmin Corporation in 2014, Lokesh said adding that Rs 300 cr was allocated for the corporation. Also, Bharathi Vidya scheme, Gayatri Vidyaprasakthi scheme, Vasista Vidya scheme and Dronacharya scheme were also launched by the TDP government to give coaching for Brahmins for competitive exams, Lokesh pointed out.

Assuring the Brahmin representatives that all the schemes will be revived once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh also promised house-sites and pucca houses to them. He appealed to them to do their best to bring back the TDP to power.

On the occasion of the TDP Formation Day, Lokesh garlanded the statue of NTR at Nallagondrayanapalli of Penugonda Assembly segment and also felicitated some senior leaders of the party. Observing that the TDP flag always stood by the downtrodden sections of society, Mr Lokesh said that he feels proud as a Telugu person.

As Lokesh reached Somamdepalli as part of his pada yatra, Yuva Galam, the villagers and the local TDP leaders gave a warm welcome to him. Lokesh greeted all of them with affection and inquired about the problems they are facing. Many of them said that they are finding it difficult to make both ends meet with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.