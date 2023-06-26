TDP launches new campaign ahead of elections

The opposition TDP had launched a new campaign in the state saying “Nalugella Narakam” meaning its four years of hell in Andhra Pradesh under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dispensation. Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu launched a small video about the campaign through his twitter handle on Monday.

Is it a state or the rule of demon Ravana was one of the videos that speaks about the increasing violence on women, atrocities committed on the weaker sections in the last four years. The video has some incidents that happened in the state in the last four years that speak about the violence and atrocities shown in the video.

The acid attack in Eluru, rape cases reported in Machilipatnam and Nellore were shown to justify the TDP’s campaign. The TDP had shown some photographs and video clips of incidents of violence and crime happened in the state in the last four years to justify the campaign and expose the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP plans circulate the video across the state and create awareness among the people on the failures of the state government. The new campaign will be in the small video clips that would be easy for anyone to circulate and watch even in the mobiles.

The TDP had targeted the mobile users, particularly the youth to know more facts about the misrule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The video also raises questions on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims of Mee Bidda (your son) and wonders whether our son would remain silent to the increasing crime. The video also tries to dispel Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims of your child and wants people to end this misrule.