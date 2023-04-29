TDP leaders to expose criminal politics of Jagan

The opposition TDP leaders have decided to take the criminal politics of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the people ahead of the 2024 general election. The leaders said that they would campaign extensively explaining the criminal activities of Jagan Mohan Reddy during the last four years.

Speaking to media persons at the party office on Saturday, TDP leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kalava Srinivasulu and Nimmala Ramanaidu, said that they would tell people about Jaganasura Charitra in the days to come.

The TDP leaders said the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy was a classic example of the criminal activities of Jagan Mohan Reddy. They wondered who would kill paternal uncle for political gains except Jagan Mohan Reddy!

The TDP leaders said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had been haunting the TDP leaders and the cadre right from the day one of assuming the office of the chief minister. Several leaders and the party activists were sent to the jails during the last four years, they said.

They alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy alone looted Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the last four years through various schemes. They said that they would explain this to the people in the days to come. People should know that they are ruled by a man who has 31 criminal cases pending against him, the TDP leaders said.

They alleged that the housing programme has become a source of illegal money for the ruling party leaders. While the benefit for the people is negligent, the benefit for Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling YSR Congress leaders was more, they said.

The YSR Congress leaders have made a huge money of over Rs 40,000 crore in the housing scheme alone, the TDP leaders said. They would provide evidence to the people and make them understand the serious mistake that they have committed by voting for Jagan Mohan Reddy.