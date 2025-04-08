x
TDP Meeting Turns Chaotic as Internal Clashes Break Out in Pulivendula

Published on April 8, 2025 by swathy

TDP Meeting Turns Chaotic as Internal Clashes Break Out in Pulivendula

Internal conflicts within the Telugu Desam Party surfaced again in Pulivendula of YSR district when senior leaders and workers clashed during a meeting. The confrontation occurred between supporters of MLC Ramagopal Reddy and B.Tech Ravi, escalating into a verbal and physical altercation despite Minister Savita’s presence.

AP Minister Savita had organized a constituency-level meeting in Pulivendula which was attended by B.Tech Ravi, Ramagopal Reddy, and TDP President Srinivasul Reddy. The situation became tense when Pardasaradhi Reddy’s group from Vemula mandal confronted MLC Ramagopal Reddy, questioning his presence at the meeting.

Pardasaradhi Reddy’s supporters accused Ramagopal Reddy of selling jobs in IT departments and working in favor of the opposition YSRCP. They also raised complaints about mining issues in Vemula mandal, which further inflamed tensions between the groups.

The heated exchange intensified despite Minister Savita’s attempts to calm the situation. Pardasaradhi Reddy’s supporters even climbed onto the stage and attempted to attack MLC Ramagopal Reddy. The dispute was finally settled only after police intervention.

