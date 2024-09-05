x
TDP MLA Sacked For Misconduct

Telugu Desam Party suspended Satyavedu MLA Konti Adimulam, as woman leader from the party, complained against him, making serious allegations. The victim woman urged AP CM and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu to take action against the erring MLA.

Taking the issue seriously, TDP top bosses have cracked down on MLA Adimulam. AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao released a statement about Koneti Adimulam’s suspension from the party.

Getting into the details, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam got embroiled in a sex scandal, as a woman leader belonging to his own party, alleged sexual abuse by him. Proving MLA’s immoral conduct, the victim has even released videos in which MLA was seen caught in sleazy activities.

“Satyevedu MLA Koneti Adimulam has been harassing and sexually abusing me over the past few months. Initially he used to call me for campaigning and other party works. As I am a committed TDP worker, I have visited MLA and took part in party activities. But very soon I got to know about evil intentions. His main motive behind calling me was not for party work but to fulful his desires,” said the victim, speaking to media representatives.

“Koneti Adimulam has abused me so much that he used to call 100 times in the night. He summoned me to a hotel in Tirupati and forced me into sexual acts. He threatened to kill me and my family members, if I reveal his misdeeds to everyone. As he was a MLA, I maintained silence fearing the safety of my family,” further explained the victim.

The TDP woman party worker clarified that she decided to expose Koneti Adimulam’s misdeeds, as his abusive behavior became intolerable and also to save Satyavedu constituency women from his evil eye.

The 66-year-old Koneti Adimulam has won as TDP candidate in the recently held General Elections from Satyavedu Assembly constituency in Tirupati district. He had won as YSRCP candidate in 2019. When YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy denied him ticket this time, he shifted loyalties to TDP.

Dnr

