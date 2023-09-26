TDP MLCs hold mock Council meet to expose distortion of facts by YSRCP on Fiber Grid project

Protesting against the misinformation campaign being resorted to by the ruling YSRCP MLAs and MLCs in both Houses of State Legislature on Fiber Grid project, the TDP MLCs on Tuesday organised a mock Council meet at the party headquarters here and brought the facts to the notice of the people.

The TDP MLCs felt that providing cable TV connection, internet and telephone connection for every household at just for Rs 149 per month was a technical revolution in the country. The TDP MLCs felt that either the Skill Development project case, AP Fiber Grid project or the Amaravathi Inner Ring Road case all are deliberately being brought onto the scene only out of political vengeance and nowhere the Jagan Reddy Government could prove that there are lapses in any of these three projects.

The TDP does not have the policy to publicise except working for the progress of the people and the State, the MLCs strongly believed that the people will certainly realise the facts some day. They are of unanimous opinion that the allegations being levelled against the Tera Soft Company are totally baseless.

Later, talking to media persons MLC Ashok Babu said that initially the Price Waterhouse Coopers studied the Fiber Grid project and came out with the proposal with a total cost of Rs 5,600 cr. But the then chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, felt that the State can not afford this amount.

The technorat in Chandrababu came out and a plan was formulated not to go for underground cables but instead erect the cables on the electric poles which are already existing and the whole project was completed in a mere Rs 330 cr, Ashok Babu recalled. The work to implement this project was handed over to the INCAP (Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh), which ultimately resulted in supplying internet, TV and telephone connections at a mere Rs 149 per month which is certainly a technical revolution, he stated.

Observing that when a major project is taken up there will be some hiccups and finally Tera Soft came forward to take up the project. A high-power committee under the supervision of senior officer, Ajay Jain, has been constituted and under the directions of this panel the project implementation was handed over to Tera Soft, Ashok Babu explained through a power-point presentation.

The work that started in 2015 by Tera Soft was completed by 2017-end by using 24 core optical fiber cable which is the latest cable, he stated. The whole country has praised this project, Ashok Babu said.

The YSRCP Government is trying to sling mud without any evidence at such a great project and is resorting to mispropaganda that Rs 120 cr has been misused, Ashok Babu said. Of the total cost of Rs 333 cr of the project, the government has paid only Rs 280 to the contractors, Ashok Babu said and asked of this amount if Rs 120 cr is diverted as is being claimed by the YSRCP Government how such a great project can be implemented.