TDP MP complains to Amit Shah against AP CID IG

TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi against AP CID IG Sanjay. He also submitted a couple of letters to Shah explaining how the CID had arrested TPD chief N Chandrababu Naidu and sent him to jail.

Ram Mohan Naidu, the young leader from the AP TDP, wrote a letter to the union home minister in Delhi after a long time. He sent several documents relating to the case and the charges framed against Chandrababu Naidu. He explained to the union home minister about the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu by the APCID. He also explained how Naidu was arrested though his name was not figured in the FIR filed some two years ago.

The TDP MP also alleged that Sanjay had been working as the ruling YSR Congress leader and not as an officer. He said that the investigating officer was also holding press conferences all over the country and revealing the investigation result.

The MP requested the union home minister to look into the issue and take necessary steps to set the officer on his lines. He said that the official was spreading false news that caused damage to the image and prestige of Chandrababu Naidu.

The CID chief who is expected to work as per the law without political intervention is working as a political activist, the TDP MP said. He also submitted some newspaper clippings and the news channels clippings to the union home minister to justify his complaint against the CID chief.