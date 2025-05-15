TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes

The TDP Political Bureau has decided to change how the free cylinder scheme works by putting money directly into people’s bank accounts before they buy cylinders. This big decision came during a three-hour meeting led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP office, where they discussed 12 important matters.

Gas Cylinders

“We’re changing how the gas scheme works,” Minister Atchan Naidu explained. “Earlier, people bought cylinders first and got money later, which wasn’t making them happy. Now, after talking with Jana Sena and the BJP, we’ll put money for three cylinders straight into their accounts beforehand. This gives them quick relief.”

This new method is very different from the old YSRCP government schemes and shows the government is listening to what people want.

Widow Pensions

The TDP party strongly criticised YSRCP for stopping pensions for women whose husbands had died. “More than one lakh widow pensions were suddenly stopped by the last government. We’ve decided to restart these and give new pensions starting exactly on June 12,” party leaders said.

This helps thousands of women who lost financial support, even though they qualified for government help.

Welfare Calendar Coming Soon

The committee promised to make a detailed 12-month welfare calendar. “We’ll clearly show which scheme comes on which date every month. This helps people know exactly when they’ll get benefits without worrying,” senior leaders explained.

Other Important Decisions

The bureau set clear deadlines for many schemes:

– “Talliki Vandanam” program will start before schools open

– Free bus travel for women will begin within two months

– Old payments to workers who did NREGA jobs during 2014-19 TDP government will be cleared before the next Mahanadu meeting

Helping Party Workers

The bureau is working fast to review and remove 2,887 false cases filed against TDP members during the YSRCP rule. They want to finish this by December.

One App for Everything

“Right now we have many different apps, Man TDP, I-TDP, E-TDP and others. We’re stopping all these and making just one app called ‘My TDP’,” they announced. This new app will work for everyone from party president to ordinary workers, showing meeting attendance and all party information.

New Party Offices

They formed a three-member committee headed by the party president to build party offices in all districts within one year. District ministers will lead local teams to choose good locations and oversee building work.

The meeting also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, observed a two-minute silence for victims, and praised PM Modi for Operation Sindoor, which they said helped defeat terrorism.

The party claimed they’ve given ₹349 crore in help to 50,235 eligible people through the CM Relief Fund in eleven months. They also said they’ve brought ₹8.50 lakh crore investments to the state and are working on creating 20 lakh jobs with a system that will clearly show how many jobs are being created in each village and industry.