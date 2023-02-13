TDP poses and replies to the four questions to Jagan

The TDP on Sunday asked as to why Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, failed to give direct answers to the queries raised in the book ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’ released recently, asked the party senior leaders.

In an open letter released to the media, TDP politburo members, Kalva Srinivasulu and R Srinivasulu Reddy, former minister, S Amarnath Reddy, former MLC, Betech Ravi and the former MLA, B C Janardhan Reddy and the president of the Kurnool district unit of the party, Somisetty Venkateswarlu, asked as to why Jagan has failed to give replies personally to the questions raised in the book. Instead, the ruling party resorted to counter-attack asking former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, whether he had replied to certain questions.

The TDP senior leaders gave the replies to all the questions:

Question 1: Was it Chandrababu who was in power when Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Jagan, was murdered?

Answer: The election schedule for the Assembly was announced on March 10, 2019 and Chandrababu was only a caretaker chief minister then. The whole system, including the police setup and revenue went into the hands of the poll panel. Is it not a fact that Jagan complained to the Election Commission against several senior officers, including the then Chief Secretary and is it not a fact that funds released even for loan waiver for farmers by Chandrababu then were stalled. Is it not a fact that Jagan got a gag order on March 21, 2019 on Chandrababu to silence him since he was only a caretaker chief minister, they asked in the open letter.

Q 2: TDP cooked up a story that MP, Avinash Reddy, called the family members of the Chief Minister over phone at midnight?

Answer: Why the CBI questioned Naveen, the personal assistant of Bharathi Reddy, and Krishna Mohan Reddy, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Jagan. The leaders who are in power have the responsibility to reply to the queries raised by those who are in Opposition. It is the duty of the family members of the Chief Minister to clarify the doubts of the people. Why is the Chief Minister not asking the CBI to make public the call data on the day the murder took place to prove his innocence. Is it not a fact that Uday Kumar, the friend of Avinash Reddy, called his mother at 3.30 am on that day to inform that Viveka died.

Q 3: Avinash was already MP by that time and also incharge of Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. So, what was the need for Avinash to hatch a conspiracy against Vivekananda Reddy.

Answer: The murder took place on March 15 and is it not a fact that Avinash was declared as the candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat only on March 16 evening. Is it not a fact that the media published it on that day? If he was announced as the candidate for the Kadapa seat, then what was the need to make the announcement again on March 16. Is it not a fact that the sisters of the Chief Minister and the CBI affidavit made it clear that the cause of the murder was only Kadapa seat.

Q 4: Avinash rushed to the murder spot only after receiving a call in the morning on March 15, 2019 from the brother-in-law of Viveka, Sivaprakash Reddy, about the death, when he was on his way to Jammalamadugu for campaigning. Had he not received the call he would not have visited the spot.

Answer: What about the evidence available that those accused of the murder contacted Avinash Reddy, Bhasker Reddy and Devireddy Sankar Reddy, much earlier. A friend of Avinash, Gajjala Udaykumar Reddy, informed his mother about Viveka’s death at 3.30 am on the day the murder took place. Did he not inform the same to Avinash. If so, why did the Tadepalle palace mount pressure on the District Superintendent of Police, Mahanthy, to release Uday Kumar Reddy.

If their role is not there in the murder, why did Avinash personally supervise destroying the evidence? Why sutures were applied to the body by the employees of the hospital belonging to the father of Bharathi Reddy. How arrangements were made for cremation placing the body in the freezer box.

Why are the Jagan Reddy couple silent on the allegations against the Tadepalle palace and why are they not opening their mouths. Why are they resorting to counter-attacks, the TDP senior leaders asked.