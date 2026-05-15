TDP Reconsiders Grand Mahanadu Event Amid Calls for Austerity

The Telugu Desam Party is reportedly holding serious internal discussions over the scale of this year’s Mahanadu celebrations as growing tensions in West Asia continue to impact fuel prices and economic conditions across the country. The debate gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stressed the importance of financial discipline and fuel conservation during uncertain global conditions.

According to party sources, the issue was discussed in detail during a breakfast meeting chaired by Nara Lokesh with ministers at the Chief Minister’s Office. Leaders reportedly exchanged views on whether the annual Mahanadu should be conducted on the same grand scale as previous years or be limited in line with the current situation.

Traditionally, the first two days of Mahanadu are dedicated to party delegate meetings while the final day features a massive public gathering attended by lakhs of party workers and supporters from across Andhra Pradesh. However, several ministers are believed to have expressed concerns over the large scale mobilisation this year.

Party leaders reportedly pointed out that a huge public meeting would require thousands of vehicles to transport cadres from different districts. Rising fuel costs, heavy expenditure and large security arrangements were among the key concerns discussed during the meeting. Some ministers are understood to have suggested that the party should reflect the same message of austerity and responsible governance that the central leadership has been advocating.

Sources say a section of the leadership proposed restricting the event mainly to delegate meetings instead of organising a massive public rally. At the same time, there was also a view that the political message of the party should remain strong even if the celebrations are conducted in a simpler format.

During the discussions, Nara Lokesh reportedly clarified that the final decision would be taken by party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The leadership is said to be carefully evaluating both political and economic factors before making an announcement.

Despite the internal debate, preparations for Mahanadu are already progressing rapidly in Nellore district. The prestigious annual gathering of the Telugu Desam Party is scheduled to take place on May 27, 28 and 29. Party cadres have intensified efforts as the event is expected to play a key role in shaping the government’s future political and administrative roadmap.

Large scale arrangements are underway at the IFFCO Kisan SEZ where nearly 400 acres have been earmarked for the event from the total 2,200 acre land parcel. Workers are clearing dense vegetation and levelling the land at high speed using hundreds of excavators and heavy vehicles.

Separate blocks are being developed for delegate meetings and dining facilities. Medical camps and accommodation units for VIP guests are also being set up. A dedicated ground is being prepared for the final day public meeting in case the party leadership decides to go ahead with the large scale gathering.