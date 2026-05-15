x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

TDP to Hold Mahanadu in Hybrid Format at Mangalagiri Headquarters

Published on May 15, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
TDP to Hold Mahanadu in Hybrid Format at Mangalagiri Headquarters
image
Pawan Kalyan Responds to Vijay Comparisons, Defends Sanatana Dharma and Slams YSRCP
image
After 2034, I Will Move to National Politics”: CM Revanth Reddy
image
IPL pushes Dhurandhar: The Revenge Digital Streaming
image
Janhvi Kapoor’s First-Time Act for Charan’s Peddi

TDP to Hold Mahanadu in Hybrid Format at Mangalagiri Headquarters

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to conduct this year’s Mahanadu in a completely new format. Instead of organising a massive public event in Nellore as originally planned, the party leadership has shifted the annual convention to the TDP central office in Mangalagiri and opted for a hybrid model.

The two-day event will now be held on May 27 and 28 at the party headquarters. The decision to avoid a grand public gathering is believed to be linked to the current economic situation and rising concerns over fuel prices following tensions in West Asia. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for restraint and responsible spending, the TDP leadership reportedly chose a simpler and more cost-effective format for this year’s Maha Nadu.

While the core meetings will take place physically at the Mangalagiri office, leaders and party workers from across Andhra Pradesh will participate virtually. The party has restricted physical attendance to Politburo members, central committee leaders, state committee representatives and official spokespersons. All other participants will join digitally from their respective districts and constituencies.

The TDP is making extensive arrangements to ensure smooth online participation from all 1,848 cluster units across the state. MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ministers will attend the digital sessions from their own regions.

Known for adopting technology early in political communication, the Telugu Desam Party believes the hybrid format will help connect leaders and cadre more efficiently while also saving time and resources. The leadership feels the new approach can encourage wider participation without affecting the importance and tradition of Maha Nadu.

Despite the change in venue and format, the party has made it clear that Maha Nadu traditions will continue without any dilution. Key political, economic and social resolutions will be discussed during the sessions. Advanced digital systems are also being put in place to collect opinions and feedback from members participating virtually

Previous Pawan Kalyan Responds to Vijay Comparisons, Defends Sanatana Dharma and Slams YSRCP
else

TRENDING

image
IPL pushes Dhurandhar: The Revenge Digital Streaming
image
Janhvi Kapoor’s First-Time Act for Charan’s Peddi
image
Vijay Deverakonda to work with Mythri Again

Latest

image
TDP to Hold Mahanadu in Hybrid Format at Mangalagiri Headquarters
image
Pawan Kalyan Responds to Vijay Comparisons, Defends Sanatana Dharma and Slams YSRCP
image
After 2034, I Will Move to National Politics”: CM Revanth Reddy
image
IPL pushes Dhurandhar: The Revenge Digital Streaming
image
Janhvi Kapoor’s First-Time Act for Charan’s Peddi

Most Read

image
TDP to Hold Mahanadu in Hybrid Format at Mangalagiri Headquarters
image
Pawan Kalyan Responds to Vijay Comparisons, Defends Sanatana Dharma and Slams YSRCP
image
After 2034, I Will Move to National Politics”: CM Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album