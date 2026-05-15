TDP to Hold Mahanadu in Hybrid Format at Mangalagiri Headquarters

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to conduct this year’s Mahanadu in a completely new format. Instead of organising a massive public event in Nellore as originally planned, the party leadership has shifted the annual convention to the TDP central office in Mangalagiri and opted for a hybrid model.

The two-day event will now be held on May 27 and 28 at the party headquarters. The decision to avoid a grand public gathering is believed to be linked to the current economic situation and rising concerns over fuel prices following tensions in West Asia. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for restraint and responsible spending, the TDP leadership reportedly chose a simpler and more cost-effective format for this year’s Maha Nadu.

While the core meetings will take place physically at the Mangalagiri office, leaders and party workers from across Andhra Pradesh will participate virtually. The party has restricted physical attendance to Politburo members, central committee leaders, state committee representatives and official spokespersons. All other participants will join digitally from their respective districts and constituencies.

The TDP is making extensive arrangements to ensure smooth online participation from all 1,848 cluster units across the state. MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ministers will attend the digital sessions from their own regions.

Known for adopting technology early in political communication, the Telugu Desam Party believes the hybrid format will help connect leaders and cadre more efficiently while also saving time and resources. The leadership feels the new approach can encourage wider participation without affecting the importance and tradition of Maha Nadu.

Despite the change in venue and format, the party has made it clear that Maha Nadu traditions will continue without any dilution. Key political, economic and social resolutions will be discussed during the sessions. Advanced digital systems are also being put in place to collect opinions and feedback from members participating virtually