TDP to ‘rebuild AP’ after coming to power, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday said that the State will be reconstructed with the ‘rebuild Andhra Pradesh’ slogan once the party’s government is formed again.

The businessmen from Gangadhara Nellore who settled in Bengaluru met Lokesh at Renukapuram camp site in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly segment during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’.

Talking to them Lokesh said that “I am assuring all of you that once the TDP government is formed again a single-window system will be introduced to sanction licences to all the businessmen and industrialists so that they will not face any problems from the government angle.”

Observing that the businessmen and the industrialists are running out of AP for fear of facing the ‘J’ tax and other problems, Lokesh said that 20,000 employees from Rayalaseema lost their jobs as the Amara Raja Battery shifted its unit from the State to neighbouring Telangana. The Jacky company too was chased out from Anantapur district by the local MLA as the company could not meet the MLA’s demand for commissions, he observed.

The whole system got destroyed during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh said, adding that the foreign investors are not at all looking towards Andhra Pradesh now. “Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has completely mortgaged the State for his personal gains, totally hampering the future of the youth,” the TDP leader maintained.

At Yeguva Kamma Kandriga, Lokesh along with the sugarcane farmers ploughed the land. The farmers complained to Lokesh that the YSRCP government is harassing them in various ways and that they are getting ready to migrate to other States as they are unable to bear the harassment.

Promising them that the TDP will initiate all measures to come to their rescue once the party forms its government again, Lokesh asked them to just wait for another one year.

At Kapu Kandriga, the TDP general secretary had an interaction with the local Scheduled Caste (SC) representatives. “I am here to personally interact with you to know your problems personally. It is the TDP that is going to come back to power in the coming polls and we will take all measures for the welfare of the SCs,” he said.

Lokesh also promised them that their lands that are now grabbed by the politicians, to whichever party they belong, will be handed over back to them. The welfare schemes that are now discontinued will be relaunched, Lokesh said and also promised to announce job calendars regularly with the appointments to be made systematically.