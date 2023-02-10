TDP state unit president, Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu, on Friday stated that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, eliminated his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, only to gain power in the State. He further said that the TDP will soon write to the Central Election Commission (EC) to derecognise the YSR Congress Party for its criminal activities in politics.

Releasing the book titled ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’ at the party headquarters here, Atchen Naidu, along with TDP politburo members, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Varla Ramaiah, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Nakka Ananda Babu, told media persons that Jagan came to power by taking the people for a ride after killing his own uncle.

“This murder created great sensation across the country and this book has all the details as to who murdered Vivekananda Reddy, who is behind the killing and how they eliminated the evidence,” Atchen Naidu said.

The TDP state unit president wanted the “Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’ book should reach every household as only then the people will know the facts and the persons involved in the murder. “On behalf of the TDP, we are writing to the poll panel explaining how Jagan got the benefit in the 2019 elections by blaming then chief minister and TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, for the murder,” Atchen Naidu stated.

During the Chandrababu Naidu regime between 2014-2019, the State stood on top in welfare and development and presuming that he would come back to power, Jagan, who was the then leader of the Opposition, resorted to this kind of atrocities, to satisfy his thirst for power, Atchen Naidu remarked.

Jagan who went on a pada yatra uttered all nonsence and made false allegations against Chandrababu, he stated.

“Since this has not worked out as expected, Jagan got frustrated and played the ‘kodi katti’ (rooster knife) drama at the Visakhapatnam airport, finally resorting to the murder of his uncle,” the TDP state unit president remarked.

Soon after Viveka was killed, YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, told the media that Viveka died of a heart stroke only to send a strong message to the public to raise a debate on the murder and later leisurely eliminated the evidence, he said. In discarding the evidence, ruling party MP, Avinash Reddy, and his father, Bhaskar Reddy, played a major role, he added.

The book, ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’ reflects all these facts and above all reveals much more, Atchen Naidu said adding that all people in the State, particularly women should read the book completely.

“In the coming elections the women should become aware and should avoid Jagan as it will be more dangerous even if a single woman votes for him,” the TDP state unit president felt.