TDP Turmoil: MLA Kolikapudi Accuses MP Kesineni Chinni of ₹5 Crore Ticket Deal

The internal rift within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has once again erupted into public view after Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao made shocking allegations against Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni). Kolikapudi accused the MP of demanding ₹5 crore in exchange for a party ticket during the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, setting off a storm within TDP circles.

In a sensational Facebook post, Kolikapudi claimed that he transferred ₹60 lakh in three instalments directly from his account to Chinni’s, and that Kesineni’s personal assistant Mohan Poranki collected another ₹50 lakh in cash. He further hinted that ₹3.5 crore was handed over through a friend in Gollapudi, promising to “reveal more tomorrow.” His post ended with a dramatic note: “Truth must win, only truth will win.”

Kolikapudi, who joined TDP before the 2024 elections, won from Tiruvuru. His recent outburst has brought long-standing factionalism within the local TDP unit to light.

Responding to the allegations, MP Kesineni Chinni dismissed them outright, calling them “baseless and fabricated.” He asserted that he never took a single rupee from anyone and had always spent from his own pocket. “People know who I am. These false claims are being made for petty political reasons. The party leadership will deal with such individuals,” Chinni said sharply, adding that he has never “changed colours” in politics.

Following the explosive exchange, the TDP high command expressed strong displeasure over the public feud and has summoned both leaders to appear before the party leadership in Amaravati. Sources say Chandrababu Naidu has personally warned both leaders earlier over their rivalry, even reprimanding Kolikapudi multiple times for his aggressive behaviour.

In a move seen as a disciplinary signal, the party has reportedly entrusted Tiruvuru constituency responsibilities to Kesineni Chinni, sidelining Kolikapudi temporarily. The ongoing feud underscores the TDP leadership’s growing concern over maintaining unity as the government focuses on its development agenda.