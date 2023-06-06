TDP will regain glory in Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President Nara Chandarbabu Naidu on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party will regain full glory in Telangana.

Addressing TDP leaders and workers at the party’s Telangana headquarters here, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said that he has no doubt that the party will regain its glory.

He asked the party cadres to work hard to once again develop the TDP into a major political force in Telangana.

Naidu, who was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 1995 and 2004, claimed that if Telangana has achieved huge progress and today emerged as the number one state in the country, it was because of the foundation laid by the TDP.

“If you see Hitec City, Cyberabad, Airport, Metro and Genome Valley, the effort made by the TDP is clearly visible,” he said.

Naidu also stated that after bifurcation Telangana’s economy improved and it marched ahead as the Chief Ministers who came after that did not stop development and did not resort to destruction. “When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, there was destruction, development was stopped and people’s lives thrown into darkness,” he said exuding confidence that the TDP will return to power in Andhra Pradesh.

This was Naidu’s first visit to Hyderabad after he was recently re-elected as the President of the TDP at the party’s annual conclave at Rajahmundry.

Naidu’s visit and meeting with Telangana TDP leaders also assume significance in the wake of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J.P. Nadda in Delhi on June 3.

The TDP President’s meeting with Amit Shah, the first since 2018, came amid reports that TDP and BJP are keen to revive their alliance in Telugu states.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled towards the end of 2023 while elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly are due along with Lok Sabha polls next year.

“I have no doubt that after these two elections, the TDP will emerge as the most powerful party of Telugus,” said Naidu at the meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The TDP had pulled out of the BJP-led NDA in 2018 over the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The party had fought 2018 Assembly elections in alliance with Congress and smaller parties but had to bite the dust.

The TDP went alone in Andhra Pradesh but lost power to the YSR Congress Party. After the crushing defeat, Naidu softened his stand towards the BJP and is now keen to join hands with it in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.