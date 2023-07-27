TDP, YSRCP activists clash in Palandu, police open fire

The ruling YSR Congress and the opposition TDP activists clashed in Vinukonda town of Palnadu district in AP on Thursday. They pelted stones at each other leading to high tension in the town. Following the clash, town Circle Inspector Sambasiva Rao opened fire. He fired one round in the air and dispersed the crowd.

It all started with the TDP activists taking out a protest rally in the town demanding withdrawal of cases against former MLA G V Anjaneyulu. As the rally reached the bus stand area, local MLA, Bolla Brahmanaidu, reached the area, got down from his vehicle and threw an open challenge to the TDP leaders.

The MLA invited the TDP leaders for a debate on the corruption leading to counter challenge from the TDP leaders and the activists. At this point of time, a large number of MLA’s followers reached the place leading to high tension.

The two groups pelted stones at each other further intensifying the tension. The police tried to disperse the warring groups in vain. As the crowd continued to pelt stones at each other, the CI opened fire in the air warning them.

MLA Brahmanaidu alleged that the TDP activists have intensified their slogans and stopped his vehicle without provocation. He said that the TDP activists have also damaged his vehicle and caused bleeding injuries to his security persons.

Meanwhile, TDP former MLA Anjaneyulu, on learning about the incident reached the spot and accused the YSR Congress leaders and the local legislator of resorting to violence to create panic in the town. He said that the YSR Congress leaders were attacking the TDP leaders without any provocation.

Former TDP minister Pratipati Pullarao took strong exception to the YSR Congress activists attacking the TDP activists for taking out a procession in Vinukonda town. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were trying to create tension in the region at a time when party general secretary Nara Lokesh’s padayatra is scheduled to reach the district.

He warned the YSR Congress leaders of fitting reply if they tried to stop Lokesh padayatra in the district. He also alleged that the ruling party was conspiring to stop Lokesh from entering into Palnadu district as that would be a death blow to the ruling party.