Peddha Kapu strategy goes Terribly Wrong

Srikanth Addala switched genres and tested his luck with Peddha Kapu, an action-packed political drama. Virat Karrna and Pragathi Srivastav played the lead roles and Peddha Kapu was made on a whopping budget. The film released on September 29th and it was rejected badly by the audience. The makers are so confident on the film and they did not close the non-theatrical deals. They quoted huge amounts for the digital and the satellite rights because of which they remained unsold.

Now with Peddha Kapu ending up as a disaster, it would be tough for the makers to sell off the non-theatrical rights. The film is released in theatres on an advance basis and the closing theatrical share would be less than Rs 50 lakhs. There are reports that the film was made on a budget of Rs 25-30 crores. Miryala Ravindar Reddy, the producer of Peddha Kapu has recovered nothing till date. Peddha Kapu will end up as one of the biggest flops for Telugu cinema in the recent times.