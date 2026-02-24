Team Varanasi off to Georgia

Superstar Mahesh Babu and the team of Varanasi are now off to Georgia for the upcoming schedule of the film. SS Rajamouli along with his DOP PS Vinod have scouted and locked the locales in the country a couple of months ago and the shoot is scheduled to take place this week. Some crucial episodes will be shot for 12-14 days in Georgia in this schedule.

Mahesh Babu has been spotted jetting off to Georgia today. The entire shoot of Varanasi is expected to be concluded by August or September this year and the film is announced for April 7th release next year. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing other prominent roles in this stylish action drama that is packed with a mythological touch. Rajamouli will close the business deals after the shoot concludes. KL Narayana is producing Varanasi.