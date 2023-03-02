Teaser of Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha is Exciting and Thrilling

Advertisement

It is widely known that Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is working on a dark thriller titled, Virupaksha. Being directed by Karthik Dandu, the makers already revealed that the film will be out on April 21, 2023. Currently team is busy with the promotions.

Recently Powerstar Pawan Kalyan released the teaser on the sets of PKSDT and appreciated the whole team. Now today makers released the teaser that’s packed with all the high moments that raises curiosity.

The powerful dialogues SDT utters explores the content of the film. Sai Dharam Tej is playing an intense role in the movie. It begins with the mysterious deaths in the village due to unknown force. And the whole village is trembling with fear, then the saviour enters the remote village.

The rest of the teaser explores the Sai Dharam Tej fight with the Superstitions, and an Unknown. The arresting background score and rich visuals impresses. It looks like the film will be having enough thrills, action and exciting investigation part.

The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Samyuktha Menon is the female lead in the movie. Being bankrolled by director Sukumar in association with BVSN Prasad, the film is likely to have some realistic incidents related to society. Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for Virupaksha.