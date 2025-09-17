Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party

Telangana MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna, who was suspended by the Congress high command in March this year for his anti-party activities, has announced a new political party on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Calling it a historic day for the BC community and poor people across the state, Mallanna floated the Telangana Rajyaadhikaari Party and launched the party flag and emblem during his press interaction in a hotel.

The party flag bears a fist protruding from a labor wheel surrounded by rice stalks. The red and green colours signify struggle of farmers as per Mallanna who promised to continue his fight for the welfare of BC community. The words Self Respect, Power and Share are the characteristics of the party, he added. These words are imprinted on the party flag.

Teenmaar Mallanna vowed to strive for the welfare of Backward Classes across the state through TRP. He asserted that his party will fight for political and financial rights of the community. He slammed all parties in the state and alleged that people from Backward Classes are being ignored in all aspects despite being the largest vote bank. He promised to change the fate of BCs with his party activities.

Mallanna started his career as a journalist and has been a vocal critic of BRS party and its leaders. He was nominated as MLC by the Congress government in 2024. However, he was suspended earlier this year for publicly criticising Revanth Reddy and his government over BC census. He accused Revanth Reddy of conspiring against BCs and determined to fight for their rights.

Having been suspended from the party, Mallanna has got no other option but to launch a new outfit to continue his political career.