Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret

MLC Teenmaar Mallanna is showing no regret, even after his offensive comments against Kalvakuntla Kavitha led to a furore in Telangana politics. Instead of apologizing or expressing regret, he has complained to Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on fellow MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

After complaining to Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, the controversial MLC once again criticised Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha followers have attacked me. I have threat to my life. I have complained to Chairman to take action on Kalvakuntla Kavitha for attack on me,” said MLC Teenmaar Mallanna.

Teenmaar Mallana further said, “Kalvakuntla Kavitha does not know BCs culture and language. She has attacked me as I’m fighting for BCs and setting up a BCs party.”

While there is unanimous opinion among political circles that the language used by Teenmaar Mallanna is extremely objectionable, Teenmaar Mallanna has not issued any apology or shown even slight regret. Instead he has been using ‘BC card’ and ‘Telangana dialect’ to shield himself from his mistake.