x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Receives U/A Certification Gears Up for Grand Release
image
Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret
image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?

Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret

MLC Teenmaar Mallanna is showing no regret, even after his offensive comments against Kalvakuntla Kavitha led to a furore in Telangana politics. Instead of apologizing or expressing regret, he has complained to Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on fellow MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

After complaining to Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, the controversial MLC once again criticised Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha followers have attacked me. I have threat to my life. I have complained to Chairman to take action on Kalvakuntla Kavitha for attack on me,” said MLC Teenmaar Mallanna.

Teenmaar Mallana further said, “Kalvakuntla Kavitha does not know BCs culture and language. She has attacked me as I’m fighting for BCs and setting up a BCs party.”

While there is unanimous opinion among political circles that the language used by Teenmaar Mallanna is extremely objectionable, Teenmaar Mallanna has not issued any apology or shown even slight regret. Instead he has been using ‘BC card’ and ‘Telangana dialect’ to shield himself from his mistake.

Next Hari Hara Veera Mallu Receives U/A Certification Gears Up for Grand Release Previous K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
else

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Receives U/A Certification Gears Up for Grand Release
image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra

Latest

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Receives U/A Certification Gears Up for Grand Release
image
Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret
image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?

Most Read

image
Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations