Teja Sajja Starrer Mirai USA Bookings Open Today

Published on September 6, 2025 by swathy

Superhero Teja Sajja starrer much-anticipated fantasy adventure Mirai, directed by the very talented Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad is all set for grand release worldwide on September 12th with premiere shows in the USA on the 11th. North American distribution is being handled by Shloka Entertainments in collaboration with People Cinemas, bringing this first-of-its-kind epic spectacle to audiences across the region.

USA bookings officially opened today, and the film is already generating massive interest. Industry insiders expect record-breaking pre-sales, riding on the phenomenal success of Teja Sajja’s previous outing HanuMan, which created waves both in India and overseas.

Mirai is carrying tremendous buzz, thanks to its visually stunning trailer, which offered a glimpse into an extraordinary cinematic universe — one that blends a unique narrative with power-packed performances, cutting-edge VFX, high-end production values, and top-notch technical standards. The ensemble cast delivers wonderful performances, featuring Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and more. The movie also holds plenty of surprises waiting to unfold on the big screen.

The team opted for an aggressive promotional campaign, further building anticipation ahead of its release.

