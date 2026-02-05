Teja Sajja’s Mirai Creates History In TRP

Teja Sajja continues his remarkable rise with Mirai, a film that has now proven its dominance across every major platform. After its blockbuster theatrical run and stellar streaming performance on Hotstar, the fantasy adventure has achieved a sensational milestone with its World Television Premiere on Star Maa.

Mirai registered an extraordinary 9.1+ TRP, soaring to an impressive 10.80 peak rating in its final hour- the highest recorded for any film in 2026 so far. This reaffirms Teja Sajja’s growing pull among family audiences.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory and helmed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai received similar response for its Hindi version as well. It indeed emerged as Star Gold’s top-rated film of 2025.

Teja Sajja’s blockbuster momentum continues, and Mirai stands tall as one of the most universally embraced films in recent times.