x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja’s Mirai : The Real Diwali Winner

Published on October 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Heated Arguments and Emotional Bonds in Nomination Episode
image
Venkatesh joins Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Kiara Advani makes First post-baby Appearance
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai : The Real Diwali Winner
image
Samantha celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru

Teja Sajja’s Mirai : The Real Diwali Winner

Teja Sajja’s Mirai has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025 in Telugu cinema. The film has grossed an impressive ₹155 crores worldwide, marking Teja’s consecutive blockbuster to achieve this milestone at the box office.

After a sensational theatrical run, the film began streaming on Jio Hotstar from October 10th. Within hours of its OTT release, Mirai started trending at #1 on the platform across India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand registering record-breaking viewership numbers and still continuing it’s terrific performance.

As per reports, Mirai is currently the most-viewed film on the platform in 2025. This phenomenal response reflects the strong connect Teja Sajja holds with audiences. With such overwhelming reception, the buzz around the Mirai franchise continues to grow and if the makers delve deeper into the Itihasas, the sky will truly be the limit for its box office potential.

Next Kiara Advani makes First post-baby Appearance Previous Samantha celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru
else

TRENDING

image
Venkatesh joins Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Kiara Advani makes First post-baby Appearance
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai : The Real Diwali Winner

Latest

image
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Heated Arguments and Emotional Bonds in Nomination Episode
image
Venkatesh joins Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Kiara Advani makes First post-baby Appearance
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai : The Real Diwali Winner
image
Samantha celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Promotes Andhra Pradesh in Australia, Pushes for Global Partnerships
image
Is Andhra Pradesh the New Silicon Valley of the South?
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Festive Surprise: Pay Hike and Industrial Boost for Andhra

Related Articles

Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions