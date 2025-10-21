Teja Sajja’s Mirai : The Real Diwali Winner

Teja Sajja’s Mirai has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025 in Telugu cinema. The film has grossed an impressive ₹155 crores worldwide, marking Teja’s consecutive blockbuster to achieve this milestone at the box office.

After a sensational theatrical run, the film began streaming on Jio Hotstar from October 10th. Within hours of its OTT release, Mirai started trending at #1 on the platform across India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand registering record-breaking viewership numbers and still continuing it’s terrific performance.

As per reports, Mirai is currently the most-viewed film on the platform in 2025. This phenomenal response reflects the strong connect Teja Sajja holds with audiences. With such overwhelming reception, the buzz around the Mirai franchise continues to grow and if the makers delve deeper into the Itihasas, the sky will truly be the limit for its box office potential.