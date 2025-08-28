x
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja’s Mirai Trailer: From History to the Future

Published on August 28, 2025 by nymisha

Teja Sajja’s Mirai Trailer: From History to the Future

Young actor Teja Sajja has high hopes on his upcoming movie Mirai. The trailer of the film has been out today and it offers a visual feast. The makers have spent lavishly on the making and the team has worked for a longer time to get the desired VFX output. The trailer clearly hints of a quality output and Mirai is a film that has multiple layers and it happens in the past, present and the future. Mirai also has a devotional touch like Teja Sajja’s previous film HanuMan. The film is all about a sword named ‘Mirai’ that has the power to spoil the evils and bring peace.

Teja Sajja plays a youngster who turns into a Superhero after he spots Mirai. Manchu Manoj fits well as the lead antagonist. The film also has actors like Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram in other important roles. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director and he also handled the cinematography work. The background score by Hari Gowra is appealing and haunting. It is one of the highlights of the teaser along with the grand production values. People Media Factory has to be appreciated for spending time and money on this visual treat. Mirai trailer makes sure that Teja Sajja and his team has a big impressive product in the making. The film releases on September 12th.

