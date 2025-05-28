x
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Teja’s Mirai Teaser: A Big Scale Magnum Opus

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Teja’s Mirai Teaser: A Big Scale Magnum Opus

After the Pan India blockbuster HanuMan, Teja Sajja is back with Mirai being directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced jointly by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad on People Media Factory. The glimpses and posters made a strong impression. Meanwhile, they released the film’s teaser.

The teaser plunges us into a world where gods have gone silent and darkness rises unchecked. The terrifying Black Sword, a force of chaos whose arrival in the Kali Yuga signals an age of reckoning. With no divine savior in sight, the answer comes in the form of Mirai, a mystical weapon seeking a worthy soul. A reluctant warrior played by Teja Sajja burdened with questions and a magical staff he barely understands. But as his fate begins to unfurl, we witness his transformation from a curious everyman into a formidable Super Yodha.

Director Karthik Ghattamaneni constructs a cinematic universe packed with magnificence, blending Indian mythology with sleek visual storytelling. His dual role as cinematographer brings every frame to life, from sweeping battles to a thunderous fight atop a moving train. One scene, featuring a divine walk reminiscent of Lord Ram as monkey warriors kneel, delivers an unforgettable moment of spiritual power and awe.

Teja Sajja owns the character and he nailed it with his exceptional show. The way his character rises as ultimate Super Yodha is a treat to watch. Manoj Manchu commands the screen with terrifying intensity. The teaser also introduces the other prime cast such as Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.

Gowra Hari’s electrifying score pulses beneath the action, amplifying tension. Backed by top-tier production values from TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, Mirai is designed to be not just watched, but experienced.

With its teaser, Mirai sets a new benchmark in pan-Indian spectacle. It’s bold, mythic, and breathtaking, and a big scale magnum opus. The movie is coming in 8 languages and both 2D and 3D formats on September 5th.

