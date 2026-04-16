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Home > Politics

Tejasvi Surya Compares TG-AP to India-Pakistan, Triggers Massive Telangana Outrage

Published on April 16, 2026 by swathy

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Tejasvi Surya Compares TG-AP to India-Pakistan, Triggers Massive Telangana Outrage

A political controversy has erupted after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya reportedly compared the formation of Telangana to the India-Pakistan Partition, drawing sharp reactions from leaders across Telangana.

The remarks were widely condemned by Congress, BRS and other parties, who called them insensitive, historically inaccurate, and an insult to the statehood movement.

Telangana Govt Seeks Action

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking expunction of the remarks from parliamentary records, an unconditional apology from Tejasvi Surya to the House and the people of Telangana, and appropriate action.

In his letter dated April 16, Prabhakar said the comparison was factually untenable, deeply insensitive and inappropriate in parliamentary discourse. He stated that Telangana was formed through a democratic and constitutional process, and said equating it with the traumatic Partition of the nation diminished that historic movement and hurt public sentiments.

He also urged the Speaker to examine the matter under applicable rules governing conduct and privilege, initiate suitable proceedings, and ensure Parliament is not used to foster regional disharmony or distort constitutional history.

BRS Calls It an Insult to Telangana

BRS MLA T. Harish Rao strongly condemned the statement, saying the comparison between Telangana’s formation and Pakistan’s creation was factually wrong and deeply hurtful to the sentiments of nearly four crore people of Telangana.

He said Telangana was created in 2014 after a long democratic struggle carried out within India’s constitutional framework, involving sacrifices by students, youth and martyrs. He added that equating it with Partition showed a lack of understanding of India’s federal structure and regional aspirations.

Harish Rao further said the statement was a direct insult to the dignity, identity and self-respect of Telangana people, and demanded an immediate unconditional apology from both Surya and the BJP.

Kavitha Issues Sharp Warning

BRS MLC K. Kavitha also hit out at Surya, accusing him of insulting those who fought for Telangana over six decades and dishonouring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for statehood.

She also challenged Telangana BJP leaders, including G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, asking them to speak up or resign if they could not defend the sentiments of Telangana people.

The controversy has once again brought the emotional and political significance of the Telangana movement into national focus, with pressure mounting on the BJP to respond officially.

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