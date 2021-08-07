Telangana according utmost priority to handloom sector: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the state government is according utmost priority to the handloom sector and developing it.

He made these remarks on the occasion of National Handloom Day, noting that Telangana’s exclusive handloom craft mirrors Indian art and culture.

“Under self-governance, the government is giving utmost priority to the handloom sector and developing it in tune with the changed times, the government is also extending a helping hand to the powerloom workers welfare,” said Rao.

With visionary approach and able administration of Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao, the Chief Minister said the handloom sector which collapsed under united AP rule is being revived within a short time.

“The government has taken several measures to promote handloom products; the measures taken by the government for the handloom sector have weaned away handloom workers from committing suicide and instill confidence among them,” said the CM.

According to Rao, weavers’ families are given assurance for their livelihood through Bathukamma and other programmes, including creating confidence and self-respect among them.

Commemorating the handloom day, the state government is honouring handloom artisans by giving away awards under the name of Konda Laxman Bapuji.

“The government is encouraging handloom sector by organizing exhibitions and fashion shows insurance facilities for handloom workers shall be implemented on par with the Rythu Bandhu,” said Rao.

The CM asserted that Telangana is the only state which is giving pensions to handloom workers, highlighting that its innovative schemes can be ideal for other states.

“The government is successfully implementing several schemes for the handloom workers like loan waiver scheme, Nethannalaku Cheyutha, Chenetha Mithra and also providing government share to the handloom societies and providing subsidies for yarn, dyes and chemicals,” said Rao.

Expressing happiness over the positive results of these initiatives, the CM said the state has promoted the socio-economic, political and administrative interests of the Padmashali community.