x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, Telangana Additional DCP Nandeshwar Babji died in a road accident near Lakshmareddy Palam in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad. Babji, who was serving as Additional SP in the Rachakonda Commissionerate Control Room, was hit by an RTC bus from Andhra Pradesh while crossing the road during his morning walk on Saturday.

Babji suffered severe injuries in the accident and died on the spot. After receiving information from locals, police arrived at the scene and shifted his body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Babji was residing at Maitri Kuteer in Lakshmareddy Palam. He had received a promotion to Additional DCP just three days ago and was due to report to the DGP office.

His family members are devastated by his sudden death, which occurred before he could take up his new position following the recent promotion.

Next Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint Previous Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
else

TRENDING

image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 To Haunt This Summer

Latest

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

Most Read

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement

Related Articles

Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look