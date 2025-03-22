Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, Telangana Additional DCP Nandeshwar Babji died in a road accident near Lakshmareddy Palam in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad. Babji, who was serving as Additional SP in the Rachakonda Commissionerate Control Room, was hit by an RTC bus from Andhra Pradesh while crossing the road during his morning walk on Saturday.

Babji suffered severe injuries in the accident and died on the spot. After receiving information from locals, police arrived at the scene and shifted his body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Babji was residing at Maitri Kuteer in Lakshmareddy Palam. He had received a promotion to Additional DCP just three days ago and was due to report to the DGP office.

His family members are devastated by his sudden death, which occurred before he could take up his new position following the recent promotion.