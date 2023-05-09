Telangana becomes first state to launch robotics policy framework

Telangana has become the first state in the country to launch a state robotics framework with a vision to create a sustainable robotics ecosystem.

This is aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and research and development to position Telangana as a leader in the field of robotics.

Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched the robotics framework, the sixth such framework launched by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department.

He noted that Telangana, from the very beginning itself, realised the pivotal role that technology has to play in the progress of a state, and focused immensely on adopting every latest technological advancements and on becoming a catalyst for technological innovations.

It was in 2017 that Telangana set up a first-of-its-kind dedicated vertical called the Emerging Technologies Wing. “We chose eight emerging technologies which are at the forefront of the fourth Industrial Revolution such as AI, Blockchain, Drones, Additive Manufacturing, IoT, Space Tech, Cloud and Robotics and set to drive ecosystem development and government adoption in these areas,” he said.

The state has already released 5 actionable policy frameworks on AI, Cloud, Blockchain, Drone, and SpaceTech. With this Telangana has become a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies and a role model for other states, he said.

The robotics framework is a comprehensive roadmap that outlines the state’s vision for the development of the robotics ecosystem in the state and contributing to the growth of the industry in the country. The framework has been developed by the Emerging Technologies Wing in collaboration with the All India Robotics Association and inputs from academia, industry experts and stakeholders.

The framework focuses on leveraging robotics technology to drive growth and development across identified four key domains – agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and consumer robotics.

The key points in the framework are that the state will set up a Robo Park equipped with testing facilities, co-working options, and co-production/manufacturing options either at sites owned by the state or in partnership with the industry, academia, and incubators, at competitive rates. Additionally, the state will establish a world-class robotics accelerator to provide startups with the necessary incubation, infrastructure, authorisation support, market insights, investor connect, and mentorship support.

In order to achieve the vision of the framework, the government has identified five key pillars: infrastructure access, business enablement, fostering research & innovation, human capital enhancement and responsible deployment.

The state will set up a separate body called the Telangana Robotics Innovation Center (TRIC)which will be responsible for the implementation of this framework and will be the nodal point to implement the key pillars of the framework.

The state government also signed MoUs with five organisations, including academic institutions, industry associations, and incubators. They are IIT Hyderabad, ART PARK IISC, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), AgHub (PJTSAU), and the All India Robotics Association (AIRA).

The state government is planning to organise a Global Robotics Summit to showcase its growing robotics ecosystem and attract investments from across the world. The summit will provide a platform for startups, researchers, and industry leaders to showcase their work, network with potential partners and investors, and explore new business opportunities.

Principal Secretary, ITE&C and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, and Director of Emerging Technologies Rama Devi Lanka also spoke on the occasion.