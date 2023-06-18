Telangana BJP dares KCR for debate on Telangana development

BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for a debate on development of Telangana during the last nine years.

He said Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will participate in the debate on behalf of the BJP. “Let the Chief Minister come for the debate,” he told reporters in Karimnagar.

Sanjay said Chief Minister KCR should debate on the funds given by his government and the Centre for the state. He demanded that KCR also explain why he failed to fulfill the promises he made during previous elections and how he would repay Rs 5 lakh crore debts.

Sanjay, who is also a MP, reiterated that BJP will come to power on its own in Telangana.

He also made it clear that the BJP will continue good schemes being implemented now. He said the BJP would also continue the Dharani portal with certain changes. He remarked that it is a good move but it is being used to serve the interests of KCR family. “We will do justice to those who suffered because of the Dharani portal,” he said.

The BJP leader dismissed the allegations by the Congress party leaders that the BJP is hand-in-glove with BRS and claimed that Congress and BRS have a secret understanding. He pointed out that it was BJP which defeated BRS in Assembly by-elections in Dubbaka and Huzurabad and gave a tough fight to the party in Munugode and also in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. He wanted to know why Congress performed poorly in these elections and even forfeited deposits.

Sanjay also alleged that BRS provided funds to Congress party for Karnataka elections. He claimed that Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior leader Jana Reddy have already stated that BRS and Congress will join hands.

The BJP leader said the collusion between BRS and Congress is clear from the fact that those elected on Congress ticket are joining BRS. “KCR decides candidates of both Congress and BRS. He has already decided candidates in 30 Assembly seats,” he said.

Sanjay also recalled that when the NDA fielded Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as the candidate in the Presidential election, Congress and BRS together tried to defeat her.