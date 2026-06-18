Telangana Cabinet Goes Fully Digital as Government Adopts Paperless Governance

The Telangana government has taken a major step toward digital governance by approving a fully paperless cabinet system. The decision was formally cleared during a special meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

As part of the initiative, all cabinet-related documents will now be shared through a secure digital platform. Agendas, policy notes, meeting records, cabinet decisions, and supporting documents will be made available electronically. This move is expected to make administrative processes faster and more efficient.

During the meeting, Information Technology and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu presented specially configured tablets to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and other cabinet ministers. These devices will serve as the primary tool for accessing official cabinet documents and updates.

The Chief Minister personally reviewed the functioning of the Digital Cabinet system and expressed confidence that the new model would improve governance standards. Officials believe the initiative will significantly reduce paper consumption and streamline communication among government departments.

The government also expects the system to strengthen data security and improve coordination between various wings of the administration. Faster access to information will help ministers review proposals more effectively and make informed decisions. The move is being seen as another milestone in Telangana’s efforts to modernise public administration through innovative digital solutions.