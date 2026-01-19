x
Telangana Cabinet Makes History With Medaram Meet, Clears Municipal Polls and District Reorganisation

Published on January 19, 2026 by nymisha

Telangana Cabinet Makes History With Medaram Meet, Clears Municipal Polls and District Reorganisation

The Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday created history by holding its meeting at Medaram, marking the first time a cabinet session was conducted outside Hyderabad. The meeting was organised on the occasion of the Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy chaired the meeting, which resulted in several key policy decisions.

One of the most important outcomes was the Cabinet’s approval for municipal elections. The government decided to conduct elections to municipalities and municipal corporations in February. With the terms of several urban local bodies having already expired, the Cabinet cleared the way for fresh polls. Officials were directed to complete pending ward delimitation and reservation processes on a war footing so that elections can be held without delay. The government said strengthening local governance and bringing administration closer to people remains a priority.

The Cabinet also approved the reorganisation of districts to improve administrative convenience. A decision was taken to appoint a commission headed by a retired judge to study district boundaries and suggest changes. The aim is to redraw boundaries in a way that makes districts more accessible and governance more efficient for citizens.

Holding the Cabinet meeting at Medaram was symbolic, reflecting the government’s emphasis on tribal culture and traditions. The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara attracts lakhs of devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the country.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed arrangements for the Jatara along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers. The team travelled by bus up to the Jampanna Vagu Circle to personally inspect facilities provided for devotees. The Chief Minister reviewed crowd management, security measures, and infrastructure preparedness.

Police officials briefed the Chief Minister on surveillance systems deployed at the site. They explained how CCTV cameras and drone technology are being used, supported by AI tools, to monitor crowds and ensure safety. Revanth Reddy also reviewed the police command control centre and instructed officials to leave no gaps in security or facilities.

