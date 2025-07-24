Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for 42% BC Reservations Based on Caste Census

In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that his government has drafted a bill proposing 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs), based on data from the recently completed caste census. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the Chief Minister emphasised that the caste survey conducted in Telangana should be considered a national model. He urged the Central Government to swiftly approve the reservation bill so that local body elections can be conducted without further delay.

Revanth Reddy stated that the bill, which was already passed by the Telangana Assembly, has been sent to the President for approval. He underscored the importance of the caste enumeration exercise, noting that a process delayed for over a century was completed within just a month in Telangana. According to him, the data gathered is crucial for ensuring fair political representation of BCs in local governance structures.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Revanth noted that his government is also reaching out to national opposition leaders to build momentum and secure widespread support for the bill at the Centre. He expressed concerns about potential delays from the Central Government and emphasised the need for collective political pressure to ensure timely approval.

Revanth Reddy also aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of adopting a contradictory stance on the issue. While BJP legislators supported the bill in the Assembly, the party’s state president, Ramachander Rao, made conflicting remarks, which the Chief Minister called absurd. Revanth further alleged that there is an ongoing conspiracy to eliminate reservations for Muslims and reaffirmed that Telangana’s proposed reservation structure fully adheres to constitutional guidelines.

In a bid to escalate the issue at the national level, the Chief Minister announced plans to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the caste census and the importance of BC reservations. Revanth expressed confidence that continued pressure on the Central Government will lead to the bill’s successful implementation, ensuring social justice and equitable representation for BC communities across Telangana.