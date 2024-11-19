x
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback

Published on November 19, 2024 by swathy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback

Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a bold political statement, challenging former Chief Minister KCR’s potential return to state politics. Speaking at a victory celebration event in Warangal, Revanth Reddy delivered a powerful and direct message about preventing KCR’s political resurgence.

Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on KCR, warning him that he will not be allowed to grow politically in Telangana again. He dramatically challenged KCR to debate in the Assembly, stating he knows exactly what strategies KCR is planning even while sitting in his farm house.

The Congress party organized a significant event called “Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsava” to commemorate one year of their government in Telangana. The event was held at the Arts and Science College ground in Hanumakonda, attended by key party leaders and ministers.

With strong and aggressive language, Revanth Reddy directly challenged KCR, saying, “Come if you have the courage, let’s have a debate in the Assembly. Choose the date, whether you suggest it or I suggest it.” This bold statement reflects the CM’s confidence and confrontational political approach.

During his speech, Revanth Reddy highlighted several key achievements of his government such as government waived loans worth ₹18,000 crore for 22 lakh farmer families within ten months. He emphasized keeping the promise made earlier and completing the loan waiver process.The state produced 66 lakh 1 crore 53 lakh metric tons of rice, a record in the country’s agricultural history.

The CM did not limit his criticism to KCR. He also targeted Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, accusing him of hindering the state’s progress and serving Gujarat’s interests.

Revanth Reddy stressed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stating their goal is to transform women into millionaires in the Indiramma regime.

-Sanyogita

