Telangana continues to vaccinate over 2 lakh people daily

Covid-19 vaccination in Telangana continues at brisk pace as the authorities administered 2.45 lakh doses on Saturday, officials said.

A total of 2,45,098 doses were administered across the state, taking the cumulative doses administered to 1,03,24,320.

According to director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, 2,17,789 people received the first dose while 27,309 were given the second dose.

The cumulative numbers for first and second dose reached 88,47,880 and 14,76,440 respectively.

For a third consecutive day, the state administered over two lakh doses. The state had crossed the one crore doses mark on June 25.

Vaccination was carried out at 1,114 centres including 57 private centres across the state on Saturday.

Majority of the beneficiaries continued to be in 18-44 age group. As many as 1,73,928 people from this age group were vaccinated on Saturday. With this the cumulative number of vaccinated people in this age group mounted to 34.55 lakh. Over 59 lakh people above 45 years have also been vaccinated so far.

According to the official, nearly 10 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have also received the doses.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the state could achieve the one crore doses mark on account of its strategic approach. He said a large number of people can be vaccinated once more doses are made available.

As part of its strategy, the state vaccinated high risk groups and superspreaders first. Their number is around 26 lakh.

As the state plans to reopen educational institutions from July 1, the authorities have started vaccinating teaching and non-teaching staff. They have to produce their identity cards at the vaccination centres to get the shot.

The health department plans to further increase the numbers if the state gets more doses.

The state government has already said that it has the capacity to administer 10 lakh doses every day.