Telangana CS briefs Central team on Covid-19 situation

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday briefed the Inter Ministerial Central team (IMCT) on the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The detailed presentation covered treatment, maintaining containment zones, quarantine centres, hospital preparedness, surveillance, testing, helpline, procurement of medical equipment, supply of rice to white ration card holders, relief measures for migrant workers, Annapurna centres and shelter homes.

The five-member IMCT, which arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to assess the preparedness of the state in tackling the Covid-19 situation, called on the Chief Secretary.

The Central team was led by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti. Chandrashekhar Gedam, Senior Public Health Specialist, Hemlatha, Director, National Institute of Nutrition, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, S.S. Thakur, Director, Ministry of Consumers Affairs, and Shekhar Chaturvedi, Associate Professor, National Institute of Disaster Management, were the other members of the team.

Somesh Kumar informed the team that all the departments are working as a team and have prepared an overall strategy for Covid-19 management.

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has given directions to save the lives of people, minimise the positive cases and deaths and implement the lockdown strictly.

According to an official statement, the Central team appreciated the initiatives taken by the state government to contain coronavirus in Telangana.