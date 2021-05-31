Telangana discusses preventive measures for possible third wave

Top officials of the Telangana government on Tuesday discussed preventive measures for a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Finance Minister T.Harish Rao, who is looking after Medical and Health Department related matters on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting at State Secretariat.

This comes a day after the state cabinet directed the officials concerned to be alert in view of reports that there is a possibility of a third wave, and asked them to prepare proper action plan.

Harish Rao reviewed with the officials the procurement of medical equipment, oxygen supply and storage units.

The meeting decided that all drivers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, auto-rickshaw and cab drivers will be provided Covid-19 vaccines from June 3 across the state.

Every day, 10,000 drivers will be vaccinated in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and other district headquarters. The minister has also reviewed the stock availability of vaccine and allotment of vaccine quota by the Centre, and instructed the officials concerned to pursue and make efforts with the Centre on more allocation of vaccine doses to the state.

Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Jayesh Ranjan, Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Transport Commissioner M.R.M. Rao, Director, Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director, Public Health, Dr Srinivas Rao, and other officials attended the meeting.