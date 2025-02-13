Telangana farmers irate over Revanth Reddy Sarkar:

Telangana farmers are irate over Congress Government as Revanth Reddy Govt is failing to honour Rythu Bharosa promise, even after 14 months of assuming power. While the farmers have been already miffed with Revanth Reddy Govt, the reason for their anger now is the mismatch between Govt’s claims over Rythu Bharosa disbursals and the actual situation at ground.

CM Revanth Reddy has officially launched Rythu Bharosa scheme on Republic Day and announced that payment of amount will be made to farmers in phased manner from Feb 1 to March 31.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao said on Wednesday that Rs 1230 Cr have been disbursed to about 9.56 lakh farmers who own land up to 3 acres. Revanth Reddy Govt has been claiming that till now about Rs 3487 Cr have been disbursed into about 44.82 lakh farmers under Rythu Bharosa.

But the claims of Congress Government are not matching with the reality at ground level. Most of the eligible farmers, who own less than 1 acre and 2 acre are also yet to receive amount in their accounts. As a result, widespread confusion is prevailing over Rythu Bharosa disbursals.

While Revanth Reddy Govt has already lost the trust of farming community, what’s alarming is, many farmers are suspecting CM, Agriculture Minister and other Congress leaders statements on Rythu Bharosa as outright lies as part of fake propaganda to bulldoze criticism against Govt’s failure.

The Telanagana farming community, which was accustomed to on-time disbursals under Rythu Bandhu during KCR’s rule, is unable to digest the lackluster and unreliable conduct of Revanth Reddy Sarkar in case of Rythu Bharosa.

As a result, Telangana farmers are seeing stark contrast between the functioning styles of BRS Govt and Congress Government, with majority remembering the good old days of KCR. And, this is transforming into a resentment towards Revanth Sarkar. Hope, CM Revanth Reddy, a mass leader who rose from grassroots, recognizes this and take steps for proper implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme, before it is too late.