Telangana First in India to Launch Breakfast and Mid-Day Meal Scheme for Intermediate Students

HYDERABAD: Dosa, Puri, Millet Idli, Bonda, and Upma – this is not a restaurant menu, but the newly designed daily breakfast for government Intermediate students in Telangana. Accompanied by chutney, sambar, and mixed vegetable kurma, students will soon receive a delicious and nutrient-rich morning meal.

Driven by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision to provide high-quality, nourishing food during the crucial Intermediate education phase, the state government is set to launch this ambitious breakfast scheme from the upcoming academic year.

While mid-day meal programs across the country have traditionally been limited to school-level students, no other state currently extends this benefit to junior college students. By providing both breakfast and mid-day meals to Intermediate students, Telangana is set to become the first state in India to implement such a comprehensive nutritional initiative at this level.

Why Intermediate Students?

While high schools are easily accessible in larger villages and mandal headquarters, junior colleges are typically located only in mandal centers, towns, and cities. This spatial gap makes commuting difficult for students coming from rural villages, tribal thandas, and adivasi hamlets.

Due to early travel schedules, many students miss breakfast entirely, and a lack of time prevents them from packing lunch. Attending college on an empty stomach has led to significant physical strain and, consequently, high dropout rates.

Furthermore, a vast majority of students enrolled in government and aided junior colleges belong to marginalized communities – including SC, ST, minority, and economically weaker sections. Financial constraints often force these families to pull their children out of education after Class 10 to send them to work. To counter this, the Revanth Reddy government determined that every student completing Class 10 must be supported to finish their Intermediate education. The introduction of the breakfast and mid-day meal scheme is a direct step toward achieving this goal.

Aligned with National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Standards

The age group for Intermediate students ranges between 15 and 18 years – a critical adolescent phase marked by rapid physical and mental growth. Nutritional adequacy during these years is essential.

According to the recommendations of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), adolescents require approximately 1,029 kilocalories and 30–32 grams of protein per day. The Telangana government has meticulously structured the breakfast and mid-day meal menu to strictly adhere to these scientific dietary guidelines.

This balanced nutritional intake is expected to directly combat widespread health challenges among students, such as malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies, and iron deficiency anemia. It will specifically address several health issues adolescent female students face. By ensuring high-quality nutrition, the government aims to help students focus better on their studies and improve academic performance.

Additionally, the program holds social value. When all students sit together to eat regardless of their backgrounds, it helps bridge social and economic divides, fostering a healthy, friendly atmosphere on campuses.

Grand Launch on June 12

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will formally launch the breakfast and mid-day meal scheme on June 12. Officials estimate that 41,250 students will benefit on the very first day. Once colleges resume fully and both first and second-year classes are underway, the daily coverage will scale up to 1.92 lakh students.

The state government has allocated an annual budget of 180 crores for the initiative, with 80 crores dedicated to the breakfast program and 100 crores allocated for the mid-day meals. The administration views this expenditure not as an expense, but as a vital investment in the health and future of the next generation.

The Weekly Breakfast Menu

The menu has been systematically designed to offer variety and optimal nutrition across the week:

| Day | Menu Items |

|—|—|

| Day 1 | Dosa + Chutney |

| Day 2 | Millet Idli + Sambar |

| Day 3 | Puri + Mixed Vegetable Kurma |

| Day 4 | Bonda + Chutney |

| Day 5 | Idli + Chutney |

| Day 6 | Upma + Chutney / Sambar |

Nutritional Boost: In addition to the standard menu, the government is introducing 150 ml of milk every alternate day. Officials are currently evaluating additional nutritional items to further enrich the diet, with a final decision expected soon.