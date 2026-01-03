Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has given a clear and confident direction to party leaders and cadres in Telangana. Addressing party workers, he said the land of Telangana gave him courage, fighting spirit, and the resolve to stand firm in politics. He described the people of this region as a constant source of inspiration in his public life.

Pawan Kalyan recently visited the revered Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagityal district. He took part in special prayers and laid the foundation stone for a 96 room dharmashala and a deeksha mandiram for devotees. Officials said that donations from devotees had raised over Rs 35 crore for these development works. Later, he interacted with party workers and made several strong and thoughtful remarks.

He told the cadres that wins and losses are a natural part of politics. What matters is the courage to contest and stay connected with the people. He said Jana Sena workers should never fear defeat because only by competing do leaders gain experience and public trust. He also made it clear that he has no personal enemies and that Jana Sena’s fight is always based on policies and public interest.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted that Jana Sena recorded a 50 percent strike rate in the seats it contested in Telangana. He called it a significant achievement and a reflection of the hard work of party cadres. He said Telangana needs honest and strong young leadership and expressed confidence that Jana Sena will grow steadily in the state.

Recalling history, he said the struggles of Telangana against injustice and the sacrifices of martyrs gave him political strength. He assured that Jana Sena, born from this fighting spirit, will always stand with the people of Telangana. He concluded by urging party workers to stay among the people, address their problems, and work together to achieve long term goals.