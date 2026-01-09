x
Telangana GO Delay kills Raja Saab Openings

Published on January 9, 2026 by nymisha

Telangana GO Delay kills Raja Saab Openings

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ recent film Raja Saab opened on a grand note in Andhra Pradesh but things are completely different in Telangana. The distributors had to wait for the Government Order (GO) on ticket hike and permission for special shows. Fans and film lovers had to wait and wait till night but the GO never arrived. Some of the premiere shows were opened on Book My Show with normal prices but the damage was done.

If the government has given a clarity on the ticket prices a day before the release, Raja Saab would have opened with packed houses and generated a bigger revenue with normal ticket pricing. A big amount was lost because of the delay in the GO. This happened in the past for films like OG but the GO was issued at the last minute and the makers planned shows. But things are entirely different for Raja Saab. Fans who lost the excitement called it a quit and several audience have returned back home without watching the film.

The ticket hike GO has arrived late night and with negative word of mouth all over, the price hike will do more damage for the film.

