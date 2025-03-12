x
Movie News

Telangana Government Announces New Guidelines for Nandi Awards

Published on March 12, 2025 by swathy

Telangana Government Announces New Guidelines for Nandi Awards

The Telangana government has finalized the guidelines for the prestigious Nandi Awards, aiming to celebrate excellence in Telugu cinema. A committee, chaired by Narasimha Rao Dil Raju as vice-chairman, was formed to streamline the process. After multiple meetings, the guidelines have been prepared and will now be shared with filmmakers and media representatives for the 2024 awards.

The awards will largely follow the format used during the united Andhra Pradesh era, with a few modifications. Special awards have been introduced in the names of legendary figures like Paidi Jairaj and Kantarao. Additionally, to encourage Urdu cinema, a new category for Best Urdu Film has been added.

For films released after Telangana’s formation in June 2014, a special Best Film award will be given to recognize outstanding work up to December 2023. This ensures that Telangana’s cinematic achievements are celebrated annually without interruption.

Applications will be accepted immediately, followed by a thorough scrutiny process. The jury will finalize the winners, and the grand award ceremony is planned for April. The government aims to make this event a grand success, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Telangana’s film industry.

The government has also decided to refund any amounts previously paid by applicants during the BRS regime for awards that were not conducted. This move ensures transparency and builds trust within the industry.

The Telangana government is committed to positioning Hyderabad as a global hub for cinema. This initiative is part of a broader vision to elevate the city’s status on the international stage.

Dil Raju stated that While there may be differing opinions, the government is confident that 51% of the industry will support this initiative. The focus is on creating a positive environment where talent is recognized and celebrated. The Nandi Awards are a celebration of talent and creativity, and the government hopes for widespread participation and positivity from the industry.

Previous Vijaya Sai Reddy Faces CID Probe Over Alleged Illegal Share Transfers
