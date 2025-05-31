Telangana Government Gaddar Awards Spark Debate

The Telangana government recently announced film awards under the name Gaddar Awards, a title inspired by the late revolutionary poet Gaddar. While the intention was to honor his legacy, the decision has stirred controversy. Many argue that naming awards after a revered social activist like Gaddar and then giving them to commercial films undermines his contributions.

Critics point out that films like Pushpa (starring Allu Arjun) and Kalki received awards, despite their themes clashing with Gaddar’s ideology. A cartoon circulating online captures the irony: while Gaddar is shown praising forests (symbolizing nature and revolution), the hero below is seen chopping the same trees,highlighting the disconnect.

Minister questioned why films like Jai Bhim (which highlight social issues) were ignored, while movies glorifying smuggling and violence won accolades. She criticized the central government for awarding such films while sidelining meaningful cinema. But instance seen with Gaddar Awards.

Questions have also been raised about the jury members. Many believe the committee lacked cultural and intellectual representation, favoring commercial filmmakers instead. Critics argue that true artists and critics should decide awards, not those with industry biases.

Some allege the awards were hastily announced for political mileage, using Gaddar’s name as a token gesture. Others demand transparency, citing irregularities, like jury members skipping screenings and signing attendance without watching films.

Instead of controversial awards, Telangana technicians,directors and Producers suggest the government should support small-budget Telangana films through tax exemptions and better theatre access. Many feel Gaddar’s name deserves respect, not politicization.

While the Telangana government aims to celebrate cinema, the Gaddar Awards have sparked unintended disrespect towards a revolutionary icon. A reevaluation of the award’s purpose and process is needed to uphold both artistic integrity and Gaddar’s legacy.