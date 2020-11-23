Telangana government grants permission to reopen theatres

The Telangana government announced benefits for Tollywood during this coronavirus pandemic season. The permission to reopen theatres are not yet granted in Telangana and the exhibitors of Andhra Pradesh are waiting for the announcement from Telangana as the theatres should reopen in both the Telugu states at the same time. Telangana Chief Minister KCR today announced that the government granted permission to reopen the theatres and the GO would be issued this evening.

He said that the officials would discuss this with the industry bigwigs and take the final call about the date of reopening of theatres. He also granted a free hand for Tollywood to take a wise call on the reopening of theatres along with the percentage of seating occupancy in the state. This makes it clear that the theatres across Telugu states would reopen in December.