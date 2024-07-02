x
Home > Movie News > Telangana government introduces new rule for Ticket Hike

Telangana government introduces new rule for Ticket Hike

Published on July 2, 2024 by

Telangana government introduces new rule for Ticket Hike

Telangana government had no objections for ticket hikes for the first two weeks for big-budget films. Recent biggie Kalki 2898 AD got a ticket hike in both the Telugu states. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced a new rule to hike the ticket prices for Telugu films in the state. “Several producers are approaching the government of Telangana to hike the ticket prices. But the celebrities are not taking any social responsibility to educate the people against drug usage and cyber crimes. I have instructed my officials about the same” told Revanth Reddy.

He continued saying “A star has to come with a short video on how to curb cyber crimes and drug usage and release it to the public. This is a pre-condition. I have strictly instructed our officials and the video should last for 2 minutes. All the celebrities should be responsible and they have to educate the people. Spending crores on films and getting a hike is a good move. At the same time, the film industry has to be socially responsible. This is a pre-condition” told Revanth Reddy. This is a great initiative from the government of Telangana as the celebrities can take things to all the corners through strong video messages.

